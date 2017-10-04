201.5
4 suspected of planning attacks arrested in Morocco

By The Associated Press October 25, 2017 8:18 am 10/25/2017 08:18am
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan authorities have arrested four people suspected of planning attacks in the city of Fez, a tourist destination and spiritual center.

Morocco’s interior ministry said in a statement Wednesday that a military uniform, knives and documents calling for jihad were seized during the operation.

This is the second suspected extremist cell dismantled in less than a month in Fez after 11 people were arrested on Oct. 14.

