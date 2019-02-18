Melwood’s Camp Accomplish expands a child’s world

For five summers Cameron Davis has attended Camp Accomplish. Cameron, who has cerebral palsy and right-sided hemiplegia, thrives at camp. He creates new memories in a beautiful setting alongside other kids with, and without, special needs.

Photo Credit: Rachel Schuessler

For five summers Cameron Davis, age 15, has attended Camp Accomplish . It’s one of the few places where accessible activities and a supportive environment have allowed him the freedom to be himself. Cameron, who has cerebral palsy and right-sided hemiplegia, thrives at camp. He creates new memories in a beautiful setting alongside other kids with, and without, special needs.

New Experiences

In a series of weeklong summer camps, Melwood provides a wide range of inclusive activities that allow children of all abilities to expand their world. On an idyllic 108 acres in rural Charles County, Maryland, paved pathways, ramps, accessible bathrooms everywhere, and other thoughtfully designed components ease the way for campers’ participation.

Sports fields abound and frequent scavenger hunts take place on the extensive grounds. Activities include creative arts; a horticulture-culinary class; and equestrian, aquatics, and nature clubs. High and low rope challenge courses in the woods ensure that everyone who wants to can participate. Popular activities for campers are a climbing wall that requires only upper body mobility, and zip lines.

“I was a counselor for four years and watched children transform from the beginning of the summer to the end,” says Jack Tomlin, Camp Accomplish Program Director. “We had a wheelchair-bound kid who came to camp the past two years. And last summer after she tried the zip lines, she said, ‘This is what life’s all about.’ ”

New on the agenda this summer is an expanded sports program. On a trip home to his native England, Tomlin discovered footgolf. Based on two familiar sports, the idea is to kick a soccer ball down the fairway and into a flagged cup. Tomlin is designing a six-hole course at Camp Accomplish, with rules adapted to allow ball play from a standing or sitting position so everyone can participate.

Participation is a big differentiator for this camp, says Crystal Savage, Cameron’s mom. “Most of us, as parents, we want our kids to be included. There is always that option with Camp Accomplish.”

New Confidence and Independence

Laura Pawulak’s son Jake was born with Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare condition characterized by weak muscles and slow development. After attending weeklong overnight camps at Camp Accomplish, Laura says Jake has a new sense of independence and accomplishment

“He has tried things he didn’t think that he would do, like rock climbing, kayaking, and swimming. He just really enjoys it and comes home in such a good mood.”

Laura adds a word of encouragement. “We as parents, especially parents of kids with special needs, have that fear of letting go. Sometimes you just have to get out of your own way and let them experience what they need to. Sometimes the kids are ready a lot sooner than we parents are.”

Real Friendships

“The goal at Melwood is to instill confidence and independence in our campers. The process to get there is to have fun, to try new things and succeed,” says Cari DeSantis, Melwood President and CEO. “Being around other campers of all abilities and our supportive counselors just reinforces how relationships contribute to success.”

Cameron’s mom, Crystal, agrees. “Oh my gosh, he literally starts a countdown to camp in April. The big thing is that socially he’s accepted. I don’t feel that he looks at himself like, ‘Oh I have this disability, let me not try to do anything that other kids are doing.’ That’s because he’s been of part of the community setting where kids can be celebrated for who they are.”

Give the Joy of Accomplishment

Camp Accomplish is American Camp Association accredited. Facilities can accommodate up to 65 children for each week’s day camp, and 30 at overnight camp. The ratio of counselors to campers depends on the needs of the camper; ratios range from 1:1 to 1:8. Sessions fill up quickly.

About Melwood

Melwood is one of the largest employers of people of differing abilities in the country, employing more than 1,600 workers – nearly 1,000 of whom are people of differing abilities. Melwood offers job placement, job training, life skills for independence, and support services to more than 2,500 people each year in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Melwood also has an inclusive summer camp program for children and provides employment and support services to veterans and active duty military members who have experienced service-related trauma or injury. For more information, visit www.melwood.org/.