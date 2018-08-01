How we help diabetic patients avoid amputation and when it’s the best option

Complications with diabetes can result in foot or toe amputations, but patients can make choices to minimize the need for such a procedure.

This content is sponsored by MedStar Washington Hospital Center

Dr. Elmarsafi discusses diabetes-related amputation and risk reduction in the Medical Intel podcast. Tammer Elmarsafi, DPM, Podiatric Surgeon https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Dr.-Elmarsafi-Amputation-High-Risk-2.mp3 Download audio

Amputations occur for some high-risk diabetes patients. To mitigate the need for an amputation, Dr. Tammer Elmarsafi, podiatric surgeon at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, advises reaching out to a specialist at the first sign of symptoms.

“If we can prevent [risk factors] from happening, and we can identify these patients early, then we can address those problems before we even get to the conversation of ‘you need an amputation,’” he said. Early detection can help address peripheral neuropathy, too, which is a loss of normal sensation in the feet and the “number one risk factor of problems down the road,” he added.

In 2015, 30.3 million Americans, or 9.4 percent of the population, had diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 65 percent decrease in diabetes-related amputations in the U.S. between 1998 and 2006.

Dr. Elmarsafi and his colleagues work to tailor foot-care plans for high-risk patients based on factors such as their foot complaints, foot type, foot sensitivity, how they walk and how well their diabetes is controlled.

Patients who demonstrate some of the risk factors should check their feet every day for warning signs.

“Whether they’ve walked for a half an hour or for five hours at the mall, they need to very frequently take their shoes off, look at their feet and make sure there aren’t any areas that are turning red or irritated because they don’t know — they don’t have that feeling in their feet,” Dr. Elmarsafi said.

General good health is important to reduce amputation risk, too. That includes keeping sugar intake under control and consulting with an endocrinologist and primary care doctor to monitor overall health.

Quitting smoking can be wise, too. The American Diabetes Association notes that smoking can be one of the biggest threats that could lead to foot amputation because it can cause decreased blood flow to the feet and make wounds heal slowly.

The conversation about amputation is not an easy thing for patients to digest, Dr. Elmarsafi said, but ultimately going through with the procedure can be a life improvement for patients constantly in and out of hospitals for infections and surgeries.

“Putting some kind of closure with a definitive surgery, even if it’s extreme like an amputation, is sometimes comforting to the patient. And in most cases, most patients are very open to that. Very little do I ever encounter a patient who says ‘no I don’t want that,’” Dr. Elmarsafi said.

Still, Dr. Elmarsafi and other MedStar Washington Hospital Center physicians encourage patients to get a second opinion on their diagnosis.

Life after an amputation can be challenging, but recovery can be extremely manageable for many patients.

Younger patients tend to bounce back very quickly – sometimes in a month or two at the most with the help of rehabilitation. Older patients, however, may face more of an uphill battle. Good physical rehabilitation, support and follow-up care can make a big difference in their recovery time, too.

Dr. Elmarsafi notes that most patients do well with most lower-extremity amputations at the foot level and have no problem walking, balancing or wearing the shoes they wore before. Procedures such as a toe removal can have aesthetic drawbacks for patients, but soon enough it becomes a normal part of their existence.

“It’s a process and each person goes through a different rate of acceptance with what they need to deal with,” he said. “But most patients do very well with foot amputations and toe amputation and almost all of our patients that require major lower extremity amputations also do quite well.”

