Hernia repair options and if robotic surgery is right for you

Hernias can be troubling for those who experience them, but advancements in surgery and treatments have allowed patients to receive care that can result in lower infection risks and fewer complications.

Dr. Zubowicz discusses traditional and minimally invasive hernia repair in this Medical Intel podcast.

A hernia occurs when an internal organ pushes through the muscle or tissue that holds it in place. They often occur in the abdomen, groin, thigh, belly button, upper stomach or in previous surgical incision sites.

To repair a hernia, there are several options, and it’s important that patients educate themselves about what may be best for them, said Dr. Elizabeth Alexandra Zubowicz, a general and bariatric surgeon at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

There are three types of hernia repair surgery: open surgery, laparoscopic surgery and robotic laparoscopic surgery.

Open surgery is often the method for larger hernias “because we have to actually mobilize your abdominal wall muscles, put everything back inside, bring those muscles together and then use a piece of mesh to reinforce or strengthen that repair,” Dr. Zubowicz said. With open surgery, the recovery rate is longer, patients are in the hospital for a few days and there can be a higher infection rate, she added.

For more moderate-sized hernias, robotic and laparoscopic repairs are an option. With robotic and laparoscopic repairs, patients can leave the hospital the same day as the surgery and boast a lower infection rate. Also, there are no large, open wounds. Additionally, robotic surgery can repair larger hernias that could not previously be repaired laparoscopically. There are also lower complication and recurrence rates with robotic surgery compared to open or laparoscopic hernia repair.

“We do with our hands what we want the instruments inside the body to do, and the instruments inside the body do exactly what our hands are doing outside the body,” Dr. Zubowicz said of the robotic surgery procedure. “We can do almost any type of hernia now in a minimally invasive manner.”

To know which type of surgery is best for you, it’s wise for hernia patients to visit a surgeon skilled in all types of procedures. While a general surgeon can perform an open surgery repair, Dr. Zubowicz recommends seeing a doctor who specializes in hernia surgeries, especially laparoscopic and robotic options.

“What’s important is go to someone that’s capable of doing both options, and let them evaluate you, so if you are a candidate for minimally invasive repair, you have that option as opposed to getting a major open repair if you don’t necessarily need it because you didn’t see someone who was trained in doing that kind of repair.”

Even when people have information about the surgeries, Dr. Zubowicz believes that most people would want a minimally invasive repair if they’re given both options.

So when should people go visit the doctor? According to Dr. Zubowicz, it’s time to see a doctor if you are experiencing pain or notice a bulge somewhere in your abdominal wall.

“If you notice a bulge and you can’t push it back in, then it’s especially important to visit your doctor, as this could be a sign that something more serious is going on,” Dr. Zubowicz said. “If you can’t get it pushed back in, that can be a problem because it could cut off blood supply. Or if your intestines are in the hernia, it could block the intestines.”

Unfortunately, minimally-invasive procedures aren’t for everyone. According to Dr. Zubowicz, some patients with multiple medical problems or who have a lot of scar tissue from multiple abdominal surgeries can only have open surgery and may not be candidates for minimally invasive options.

TV commercials about the risks of mesh implants may give some people pause about hernia repair – but Dr. Zubowicz assuages their fears.

“When you put a foreign body like mesh in, it does increase the infection risk, but for the vast majority of hernia repairs, the benefits of mesh far outweigh that risk, and the repair with mesh has a substantially lower recurrence rate and can really strengthen the repair,” she said.

