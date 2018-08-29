Heart valve disease: What it means and advancements in surgical repairs

Heart valve disease, when one or more of the heart’s four valves don’t work properly, can be a complex cardiovascular issue; however, minimally invasive procedures to address the condition are making great strides, helping patients carry out long and fulfilling lives.

This content is sponsored by MedStar Washington Hospital Center

Dr. Thourani discusses options to treat heart valve disease in the Medical Intel podcast. Vinod H. Thourani, MD, Chairman, Cardiac Surgery, MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Dr-Thourani-Valve-Disease-2.mp3 Download audio

With heart valve disease, a malfunction in a heart valve impedes the ability of blood to flow through the heart. Symptoms of heart valve disease often build over time and can vary depending on the valve that’s affected, said Dr. Vinod H. Thourani, chairman of cardiac surgery at the MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

With an aortic valve issue, patients experience chest pain, lightheadedness, shortness of breath and fainting; patients with mitral valve issues experience shortness of breath and swelling of extremities; patients with tricuspid valve problems often have swollen feet and liver congestion.

When patients experience symptoms, they should see an internist, who may refer them to a cardiologist. A cardiologist will likely order a transthoracic echocardiogram – “a sonogram … that goes over the heart,” Dr. Thourani said. From there, a doctor may refer a patient to a valve specialist, like the team at the MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute.

“It’s important that you have a physician who has experience with all four valves. We have many at MedStar,” Dr. Thourani said. “…Here we have a valve team that is dedicated, that just concentrates on valve disease. And so I really think that you have to hone in on a specialist. This is not something for just anybody to treat.”

A valve specialist will determine the level of the disease: mild, moderate or severe. Mild and moderate cases don’t always require surgery, Dr. Thourani said, and often medications can help patients manage their symptoms, eliminating the need for surgery.

For patients with severe cases, surgical advancements have drastically improved heart valve procedures and recovery time for patients.

There are now minimally invasive options “so we don’t have to go through the entire chest to fix their valve problems. And sometimes we don’t need to go through the front chest at all — we can do a minimally invasive through the side,” Dr. Thourani said.

“Before it was just surgery, and now we have a multitude of options, which a lot of them now are less invasive or quite simply a needle stick instead of opening the chest up. So we have so many different options compared to 15 years ago.”

The MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute is home to some of the latest technologies available for heart valve procedures, Dr. Thourani said. The institute was one of the earliest sites (among the first five sites in the United States) to test some of the advancements in heart valve procedures, he added.

“We are the only site in the surrounding 50 miles or so in the greater D.C. area that can provide all of the new technologies for the aortic valve, mitral valve and the tricuspid valve; so we are quite honestly in a position to treat all the valves, sometimes without ever opening the patient up,” he said.

In one case, a patient in her 80s was very high risk and not a great candidate for open-chest surgery, Dr. Thourani said. Testing determined her mitral valve repair could happen with a minimally invasive procedure that wouldn’t require opening her up. The woman had the surgery and went home the next day, he added.

“We were able to give her another lease on life. So someone who had given to our community for over 80 years, we were giving her back a little bit to let her enjoy the remaining parts of her life with her kids and grandkids,” Dr. Thourani said.

Age can play a factor in patients’ risk for heart valve disease. It’s more common among older people, and has become an increasing problem in recent years due to the increase in life expectancy, according to the American Heart Association.

All patients can reduce their risk of a diagnosis of heart valve disease by getting evaluated by a physician when symptoms arise. That allows doctors to treat patients with the appropriate medication “to keep them on that mild to moderate valve pathway,” Dr. Thourani said.

“Our goal eventually is really to see patients earlier in their course so we can maybe prevent them from having a procedure,” he said. “If they need a procedure, then we have a heart team dedicated to helping them, but wouldn’t it be nice to try to have them live longer without a procedure?”

