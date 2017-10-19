Tips for recognizing, preventing urinary tract infections

This article is sponsored by MedStar Washington Hospital Center

Many women have experienced the uncomfortable symptoms of a urinary tract infection or UTI. The most common is a burning sensation or pain when urinating. Others include cramping or pelvic pain, cloudy or bloody urine, an urgent need to urinate, feeling the need to urinate even with an empty bladder or having to urinate more frequently than normal.

“Urinary tract infections are incredibly common. It’s probably one of the biggest problems for young, sexually active women that we see in the medical community,” says Dr. Andrew Sokol, associate director of female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center who specializes in.

A frequent and recurring condition

Up to 60 percent of women will have a UTI at some point in their lifetimes, and 1 in 4 women will have an infection that comes back after initial treatment, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

UTIs are underreported, Sokol says, because the body can often overcome the problem and many women aren’t treated. While UTIs are rarely serious, they can recur. Sokol, who is also an associate professor of Ob/Gyn and urology at the Georgetown University School of Medicine, reports many of his patients seek treatment because they are having numerous infections.

When to see a doctor

According to recent research, patient-initiated treatment of UTIs saves time (both the physicians’ and the patients’), expense and allows therapy to begin earlier. In other words, most women with common UTI symptoms are able to self-diagnose.

A primary care doctor or gynecologist can usually prescribe antibiotics to treat a UTI after an in-office urine test, according to information from MedStar Washington Hospital Center. A physical exam is generally not required.

UTI symptoms are similar to other more serious conditions like bladder cancer, kidney cancer, kidney stones and some sexually transmitted infections. Women whose symptoms don’t go away or that frequently recur should see a urogynecologist to rule out other causes, Sokol says.

Prevention tips

Bacteria is a primary cause of urinary tract infections, so preventative efforts focus on minimizing bacterial exposure. For sexually active women, Sokol recommends urinating after sex to help flush any bacteria as well as washing with soap and water.

After going to the bathroom, women of all ages should wipe from front to back to lower the chance of spreading bacteria from the anus to the vaginal opening. While there is no research data that this makes a difference, Sokol notes it makes common sense and is simple to do.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests women with multiple UTIs should take showers and not baths to lessen the chance of bacteria entering the urinary tract.

Some women are susceptible to bacterial infection from different forms of birth control such as spermicidal jellies, diaphragms or even condoms. If infections recur, a change in birth control method might be warranted.

When preventative methods fail and infections are frequent (two UTIs in six months or three in a year), the patient could be a candidate for prophylactic antibiotics, which are drugs used to prevent an infection instead of those that treat an existing infection. Sokol says these preventative antibiotics can be taken after sex, daily or when symptoms develop.

While urinary tract infections might not be a major health problem, Sokol notes they can take a toll on patients who miss work, suffer through pain and discomfort and pay for costly prescriptions and medical care. Women who experience recurring UTIs should contact a urogynecologist who deals with pelvic and urinary health problems for an assessment of their issues.