PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed.

Bong Joon Ho, right, reacts as he is presented with the award for best picture for “Parasite” from presenter Jane Fonda at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking on from left are Kang-Ho Song and Kwak Sin Ae. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Ultra-Orthodox Jews of the Nadvorna Hasidic dynasty celebrate the Jewish feast of ‘Tu Bishvat’ or “New Year of the Trees.” as they sit with their rabbis around a long table filled with all kinds of fruits, in the ultra-Orthodox town of Bnei Brak, Israel, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP/Oded Balilty) Siba, the standard poodle, poses for photographs after winning Best in Show in the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in New York. (AP/John Minchillo) Palestinians clash with Israeli forces during a protest against President Donald Trump’s Mideast initiative in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas plans to deliver a speech at the U.N. later in the day, but members will not be voting on a draft resolution. Palestinian officials denied the resolution had been pulled, but diplomats said many members, including European countries, rejected the language in a draft that had circulated. (AP/Majdi Mohammed) Sebastian Steudtner from Germany rides a wave during the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge at Praia do Norte or North Beach in Nazare, Portugal, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP/Armando Franca) A man rescued by Spanish maritime authorities stand with a group of migrants on a rescue vessel as they arrive at Malaga port, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Spain on Monday rescued 119 migrants from the sea and was looking for 67 more believed to have gone missing on a boat while trying to reach European shores, the country’s maritime authorities said on Monday. (AP/Jesus Merida) A model walks the ramp to showcase the creation of Medium during Lakme fashion week in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (AP/Rajanish Kakade) Palestinian fishermen ride their boat amid high waves on windy and rainy day at the sea in Gaza City, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (AP/Hatem Moussa) South Korea’s You Young performs during the gala exhibition in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (AP/Lee Jin-man) Philadelphia 76ers’ Furkan Korkmaz watches his shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP/Matt Slocum) A runner wears the cold on his face while running along West River Parkway hills Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, near downtown Minneapolis, with temperatures hovering near minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chills. (AP/David Joles) A model is styled backstage before appearing in the Anna Sui fashion show during New York’s Fashion Week, Monday Feb. 10, 2020. (AP/Bebeto Matthews) ( 1 /12) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes Bong Joon Ho reacting as he is presented with the award for best picture for “Parasite” at the Oscars, a runner in Minneapolis braves the cold weather, a man rescued by Spanish maritime authorities standing with a group of migrants on a rescue vessel as they arrive at Malaga port, Spain, and Siba, the standard poodle, poses for photographs after winning Best in Show in the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Feb. 9-14, 2020.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.comhttp://www.apimages.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.