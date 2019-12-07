PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes includesa young boy silhouetted while swimming in a glass bottom pool in Vancouver, British Columbia; villagers plucking water chestnuts from a pond in Kanpur, India; Japanese snow monkeys soaking in a hot spring at Hakodate Tropical Botanical Garden in Hakodate, northern Japan and the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated during the 87th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in New York.



A young boy is silhouetted while swimming in a glass bottom pool 60 meters (197 feet) above street level, at a condo tower in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Young Afghan girls share bread at a camp for internally displaced people in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Tens of thousands of internally displaced Afghans live in camps, which lack basic facilities, across Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) A butcher gets ready to sacrifice animals during Gadhimai festival in Bariyarpur in Bara district 80 miles (50 miles) south of Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus gathered at the temple for a ceremony involving the slaughter of thousands of animals. (AP Photo/Samir Shrestha) Villagers pluck water chestnuts from a pond in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Workers earn about about 250 Rupees ($3.50 USD) a day after spending 5-6 hours extracting the aquatic vegetable that grows mostly in stagnant water. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) Japanese macaque, also known as snow monkeys, soak in a hot spring at Hakodate Tropical Botanical Garden in Hakodate, northern Japan, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. The botanical garden features the bathing monkeys from Dec. 1 through early May next year. (Yohei Fukai/Kyodo News via AP) Anti-government protesters wave a flag while standing on a building near Tahrir Square during ongoing protests in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Iraq's parliament approved the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Sunday, amid ongoing violence and anti-government demonstrations in the capital. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Venezuela's National Assembly President and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido arrives for a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) A surfer rides a wave off the coast of Tynemouth, England, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Owen Humphreys/ PA via AP) People with umbrellas are reflected in a mirror as they walk along the Old Port of Marseille, France during a storm, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, center front right, after a group photo at a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg rejected Wednesday French criticism that the military alliance is suffering from brain death, and insisted that the organization is adapting to modern challenges. From left, French President Emmanuel Macron, Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A lineman with Sussex Rural Electric Cooperative works to restore power in Vernon Township, N.J., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The last of the snow is falling over parts of New Jersey after leaving behind power outages in the northwest part of the state. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) In this image taken with a slow shutter speed in which the photographer's lens was zoomed the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is illuminated at the 87th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) ( 1 /12) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Nov. 30 – Dec. 6, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

___

This gallery was produced by Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.