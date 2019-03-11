202
Home » Photo Galleries » Photos: 2019 celebrity deaths

Photos: 2019 celebrity deaths

March 11, 2019 6:30 am 03/11/2019 06:30am
7 Shares

See photos of notable celebrities and famous folks who have died in 2019.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

Photos: 2018 celebrity deaths

Here’s a look at well-known people who have died in 2018. 

More News

Topics:
celebrities celebrity deaths Celebrity News deaths Entertainment News obituaries Photo Galleries
700

Don't Miss

Heartbroken New Zealanders mourn mass shooting

New Zealanders lit candles and placed flowers at makeshift memorials set up in the city of Christchurch in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Recommended
Latest
600
500
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
Today in History: March 16
Celebrity birthdays March 17-23
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
Top photos of 2018