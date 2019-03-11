Photos: 2019 celebrity deaths

See photos of notable celebrities and famous folks who have died in 2019.

Babe Ruth’s daughter Julia Ruth Stevens, the last surviving daughter of baseball legend Babe Ruth, died Satuday, March 9, 2019. She was 102. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

