202
Home » Photo Galleries » AP PHOTOS: Exxon Valdez…

AP PHOTOS: Exxon Valdez oil spill inflicted lasting wounds

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 2:01 pm 03/21/2019 02:01pm
4 Shares

The Exxon Valdez oil spill marred Alaska waters, beaches and wildlife 30 years ago this month. See photos.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — It was just after midnight on March 24, 1989, when an Exxon Shipping Co. tanker ran aground outside the town of Valdez, Alaska, spewing millions of gallons of thick, toxic crude oil into the pristine Prince William Sound.

The world watched the aftermath unfold: scores of herring, sea otters and birds soaked in oil, and hundreds of miles of shoreline polluted. Commercial fishermen in the area saw their careers hit bottom.

This month marks 30 years since the disaster, at the time the largest oil spill in U.S. history. Only the 2010 Deep Water Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico has eclipsed it.

The 986-foot (300-meter) Exxon Valdez tanker was bound for California when it struck Alaska’s Bligh Reef at 12:04 a.m. It spilled 11 million gallons (42 million liters) of crude oil, which storms and currents smeared across 1,300 miles (2,092 million kilometers) of shoreline.

The oil also extensively fouled spawning habitat in Prince William Sound for herring and pink salmon, two of its most important commercial fish species.

Fishermen and others affected by the spill dealt with ruined livelihoods, broken marriages and suicides. Exxon compensation checks, minus what fishermen earned on spill work, arrived too late for many.

Most of the affected species have recovered, but the spill led to wide-scale changes in the oil industry. Today, North Slope oil must be transported in double-hull tankers, which must be escorted by two tugs. Radar monitors the vessel’s position as well as that of icebergs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News Photo Galleries Science News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Today in History: March 28
Robert E. Lee's home for sale
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Celebrity birthdays March 17-23
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
What to buy in March
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600