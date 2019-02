See photos of local people who have died. They may be area politicians, people who made the news or local celebrities.

Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles legend and former Nationals manager, died on Feb. 7 at age 83. Washington Nationals manager Frank Robinson speaks at a news conference where the team announced that he will not return to manage in the 2007 baseball season, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

