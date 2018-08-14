Today in History: Aug. 14

A look at things that have happened on Aug. 14.

In this photo, President Franklin Roosevelt signs the Social Security Bill in Washington. The bill will provide old age pensions and unemployment insurance. From left are: Chairman Doughton of the House Ways and Means Committree; Sen. Wagner, D-N.Y, co-author of the bill, Secretary Perkins, Chairman Harrison of the Senate Finance Committe, Rep. Lewis, D-Md., co-author of the measure. (AP Photo)

A look at things that have happened on Aug. 14.

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 14, the 226th day of 2018. There are 139 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 14, 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.

On this date:

In 1848, the Oregon Territory was created.

In 1900, international forces, including U.S. Marines, entered Beijing to put down the Boxer Rebellion, which was aimed at purging China of foreign influence.

In 1917, China declared war on Germany and Austria during World War I.

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced that Imperial Japan had surrendered unconditionally, ending World War II.

In 1947, Pakistan became independent of British rule.

In 1948, the Summer Olympics in London ended; they were the first Olympic games held since 1936.

In 1969, British troops went to Northern Ireland to intervene in sectarian violence between Protestants and Roman Catholics.

In 1973, U.S. bombing of Cambodia came to a halt.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter and Vice President Walter Mondale were nominated for second terms at the Democratic national convention in New York.

In 1992, the White House announced that the Pentagon would begin emergency airlifts of food to Somalia to alleviate mass deaths by starvation.

In 1997, an unrepentant Timothy McVeigh was formally sentenced to death for the Oklahoma City bombing.

In 2003, a huge blackout hit the northeastern United States and part of Canada; 50 million people lost power.

Ten years ago: President George W. Bush signed consumer-safety legislation that banned lead from children’s toys, imposing the toughest standard in the world.

Five years ago: Israeli and Palestinian negotiators kicked off their first substantive round of peace talks in nearly five years, meeting at an undisclosed location in Jerusalem. Riot police swept away two encampments of supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi in Cairo, sparking running street battles. Former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for illegally spending $750,000 in campaign funds on personal items.

One year ago: Under pressure from right and left, President Donald Trump condemned white supremacist groups by name, declaring them to be “repugnant to everything that we hold dear as Americans.” The CEO of Merck, the nation’s third-largest pharmaceutical company, resigned from a federal advisory council, citing Trump’s failure to explicitly condemn white nationalists who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Kenneth Frazier was one of the few African Americans to head a Fortune 500 company. The CEOs of Intel and Under Armour also resigned from the American Manufacturing Council later in the day.) Texas A&M University, citing security concerns, called off a white supremacist rally on its campus that had been planned for the following month. Thousands of protesters and dozens of supporters were waiting outside New York’s Trump Tower as the president returned for the first time since his inauguration. A jury in Denver, siding with pop star Taylor Swift, ordered a fired radio DJ to pay her a symbolic $1 after concluding that he had groped her.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.