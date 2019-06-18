Traveling tips for a safe and happy ride to the beach

Summer is here and vacation is on the brain. If you are planning a road trip over the Bay Bridge to the Maryland and Delaware beaches this Summer, make sure you plan ahead and follow a few tips to keep your family safe and entertained.

This content is sponsored by Maryland Transportation Authority

Timing can be everything and can determine how long your drive will be. Before you leave, make sure to check for 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic updates by calling 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726). Visit baybridge.com to view live traffic cameras and follow the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) on Twitter @TheMDTA.

It’s a good idea to have a few fun road trip games to play with your family to pass time in case you hit some delays. Here are some good ones:

Travel Bingo Print out bingo cards with nine objects for each person. Have the front seat passenger call out objects and the first one to get three in a row or a diagonal wins.

License Plate Game This is fun for the whole family. The person who gets the most plates collected during the trip wins. You could also make it a little more challenging and see who can collect the most states.

Restaurant Race This game makes the time go by quickly! Each person chooses a popular fast food restaurant. Players earn points by spotting their restaurant on billboards, signs, exit markers or by hearing an ad for their restaurant on the radio.

I Spy with My Little Eye All ages love this game. One person describes something in or outside the car and the other players have to guess what it is.

Get your trip off to a good start by following the rules of the road and driving safely. The MDTA Police will be enforcing traffic safety laws this Summer. Here are some safe driving tips: