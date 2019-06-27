Bay Bridge travel tips during the July 4th week

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) offers the following tips for traveling to and from the Eastern Shore during the July 4th week.

This content is sponsored by The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA)

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) offers the following tips for traveling to and from the Eastern Shore during the July 4th week:

The best times to travel the Bay Bridge next week include:

Wednesday, July 3, before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 4, before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Friday, July 5, before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6, before 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 7, before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Monday, July 8, before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Motorists should remain on US 50 to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents.

Let Us Feed You Bay Bridge Traffic Updates!

For real-time updates on traffic and major incidents follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA . Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/TheMDTA . To view real-time traffic camera images on MDTA roadways, visit mdta.maryland.gov . Call 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) for 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic conditions.

Visit com to view traffic cameras and to sign up for email alerts.

to view traffic cameras and to sign up for email alerts. Get there faster with E-ZPass! Visit com to enroll online and for a list of E-ZPass “On the Go” retail locations.

to enroll online and for a list of E-ZPass “On the Go” retail locations. Consider the Intercounty Connector (ICC)/MD 200 and I-95 Express Toll Lanes (ETL) in Baltimore during your holiday travels. Visit maryland.gov for toll rates.

Keeping traffic moving as safely and efficiently as possible is the MDTA’s priority. The MDTA Police will remain vigilant and target aggressive and impaired drivers, seatbelt violators and criminal activity. Additional MDTA Police patrols will be on the lookout for impaired drivers at Maryland toll facilities throughout the July 4th holiday.

For your SAFETY and the SAFETY of other motorists and emergency personnel:

Buckle Up! Every Seat. Every Time.

Devote your full attention to driving – it is illegal to text and use hand-held cell phones while driving in Maryland.

Keep your eyes on the road – do not sight-see.

Do not tailgate – keep a safe following distance.

Obey posted speed limits and overhead lane-control signals.

Avoid changing lanes while traveling over bridges and through tunnels.

Headlights are required at all times on the Bay Bridge.

If your vehicle becomes disabled, remain inside and call #77 for assistance.

When contacting a dispatch center, motorists should be prepared to provide: The location of the emergency; A call-back telephone number; and Details of the incident/disabled vehicle or other circumstances.

State law requires vehicles to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or tow truck using visual signals. If you are unable to move over, slow down.