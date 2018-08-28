Tips to help make your Labor Day travel easier

If your Labor Day weekend plans include visiting the beaches of Maryland’s Eastern Shore and enjoying crabs with family and friends, plan ahead and follow these tips to make your travel easier.

This content is sponsored by Maryland Transportation Authority

“At this time, there are no back ups on or approaching the Bay Bridge in either direction. Motorists are encouraged to follow the overhead traffic-control signals on the bridge and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you to avoid rear-end collisions.”

Just the information you want to hear prior to heading to the Eastern Shore for your vacation, right? It’s easy for motorists to check conditions at the Bay Bridge and leading up to the bridge in both directions by –calling 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) – the Bay Bridge information line relating to traffic conditions at between the I-97 interchange on US 50 to the US 50 and US 301 split. BAYSPAN was developed as a way to capture real-time traffic conditions at the Bay Bridge and provide this information to motorists through an easy-access phone line. It receives an average of 600,000 calls per year and can receive up to 200 calls simultaneously.

BAYSPAN informs motorists about delays and potential delays, as well as suggests the best times to travel the bridge. Weather conditions and roadwork delays are also reported. Traffic cameras are monitored by Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) personnel in an effort to help traffic move smoothly and to report traffic conditions to motorists through BAYSPAN.

The MDTA recommends drivers leave early or stay late for the Labor Day holiday when going to and from Eastern Shore. The best times to get across the Bay Bridge for Labor Day weekend are:

Thursday, August 30: Before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Friday, August 31: Before 7 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Saturday, September 1: Before 8 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 2: Before 8 a.m. and after midnight

Labor Day Monday, September 3: Before 10 a.m. and after midnight

Keeping traffic moving as safely and efficiently as possible is the MDTA’s priority. The MDTA Police will remain vigilant and target aggressive and impaired drivers, seatbelt violators and criminal activity. Additional MDTA Police patrols will be on the lookout for impaired drivers at Maryland toll facilities throughout the holiday weekend.

For your SAFETY and the SAFETY of other motorists and emergency personnel:

Devote your full attention to driving – it is illegal to text and use hand-held cell phones while driving in Maryland.

Buckle Up! Every Passenger. Every Time.

State law requires vehicles to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or tow truck using visual signals. If you are unable to move over, slow down.

Obey posted speed limits and overhead lane-control signals.

Avoid changing lanes while traveling over bridges and through tunnels.

Headlights are required at all times on the Bay Bridge.

Keep your eyes on the road – do not sight-see.

Do not tailgate – keep a safe following distance.

Remember if you are spending the last weekend of summer at the beach, avoid the flock and check traffic conditions before you hit the road. Call 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) or check @TheMDTA on Twitter.