How Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s case became a political flashpoint

(CNN) — Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s case started quietly, boiling down to a clerical error that moved him up on a list to land on a deportation flight destined to El Salvador in March. And then a court filing from the Trump Justice Department acknowledging the mistake brought it to the national forefront – culminating in a fraught legal battle and heated political debate.

On Friday, the Trump administration announced that Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national who had resided in Maryland until he was mistakenly deported to his home country, landed in the United States, and was facing criminal charges. It was an extraordinary development in a case that’s come to define the president’s hardline immigration policies and a striking about-face from the Trump administration, which had maintained he would not return to the US.

At the start of the legal battle, nearly three months ago, both sides agreed that Abrego Garcia’s deportation to El Salvador – and subsequent imprisonment in the country’s notorious mega-prison – was a mistake. In 2019, an immigration judge granted Abrego Garcia withholding of removal, meaning he couldn’t be removed to El Salvador over fear of persecution.

A senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement official called his removal an “administrative error” in a March court declaration, appearing to mark the first time the administration had conceded an error over the controversial flights to El Salvador that resulted in the detention of hundreds of migrants in the CECOT prison.

But then, Trump administration officials publicly abandoned that position and called Abrego Garcia “a terrorist,” because they allege he is a member of MS-13, which the US has designated as a terrorist organization. His attorneys and family maintain that he was not a member of MS-13 and have argued that he is still entitled to due process.

Here’s how Abrego Garcia’s case played out over the last few months.

Detained and deported in mid-March

Abrego Garcia, who came to the United States illegally in 2012, first had an encounter with immigration authorities in 2019 after an arrest. At the time, the government similarly argued that Abrego Garcia was a gang member while he made the case that he feared a possible return to El Salvador.

The immigration judge presiding over the case sided with Abrego Garcia and ruled that he may not be deported back to El Salvador.

Years later, on March 12, 2025, Immigration and Customs Enforcement pulled over Abrego Garcia and arrested him, which came as the Trump administration continued its aggressive crackdown on immigration.

Abrego Garcia was then mistakenly put on a deportation flight three days later and sent to CECOT.

Judge ordered Abrego Garcia’s return while the Supreme Court stopped short of requiring it

It took the Trump administration weeks to concede that it mistakenly deported the Maryland father to El Salvador “because of an administrative error.” But while doing acknowledging the mistake, the administration said in court filings on March 31 that it could not return him because he was in Salvadoran custody.

Later that week, Judge Paula Xinis of the US District Court in Maryland ordered the Trump administration to return Abrego Garcia to the US, kicking off a monthslong legal battle in which the Trump administration has argued that courts cannot intervene in the foreign policy decision-making of the United States.

In her April 4 order, Xinis gave a deadline of April 7 to bring back Abrego Garcia but the Supreme Court paused the deadline. Days later, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration must “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return but stopped short of requiring the government to return him.

In recent weeks, Xinis has accused the Trump administration of repeated stonewalling and intentional noncompliance with its obligation to produce information related to how it has been facilitating Abrego Garcia’s return.

Trump weighed in, saying he could, but wouldn’t bring back Abrego Garcia

President Donald Trump, in an interview with ABC News in April, acknowledged that he could secure Abrego Garcia’s return, contradicting previous remarks made by him and his his top aides who said the US did not have the ability to return Abrego Garcia because he was in the custody of a foreign government.

When asked by ABC’s Terry Moran why he can’t just pick up the phone and secure Abrego Garcia’s return, Trump said: “And if he were the gentleman that you say he is, I would do that. But he is not.” The president went on to accuse Abrego Garcia of being a MS-13 member, pointing to his tattoos, which experts say are not by themselves proof he’s a gang member.

And just days later, the White House and El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele made clear during an Oval Office meeting that Abrego Garcia would not be returned to the US.

Democratic senator met with ‘traumatized’ Abrego Garcia in El Salvador

Democratic lawmakers have been critical of how the Trump administration handled the Abrego Garcia case and continued to call for him to be brought back.

One Democratic senator, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, flew down to El Salvador to meet with his constituent. After initially not being allowed to meet him, Van Hollen had a sit down with Abrego Garcia on April 17 and in a press conference a day later, the senator said Abrego Garcia told him he was traumatized.

“He said he was not afraid of the other prisoners in his immediate cell but that he was traumatized by being at CECOT and fearful of many of the prisoners in other cell blocks who called out to him and taunted him in various ways,” Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen added that Abrego Garcia was moved a week earlier from the maximum-security prison to another detention center where “conditions are better.”

The Trump administration slammed the senator’s visit, claiming Democrats and the media painted an overly rosy picture of Abrego Garcia.

Meanwhile, the administration continued to portray him as a violent and dangerous criminal, releasing previously unshared documents stemming from two interactions Abrego Garcia had with law enforcement and the courts system: a 2019 arrest that didn’t lead to charges or a conviction, but did result in his detention by immigration officials, and a 2021 protective order his wife filed against him alleging domestic violence, which she later decided against pursuing further after she said the couple had resolved their issues.

Rubio and Bukele were in touch about Abrego Garcia

Sources told CNN in late April that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been in touch with Bukele about the detention of Abrego Garcia.

A US official told CNN the Trump administration was working closely with El Salvador and asked for Abrego Garcia’s return but insisted that Bukele had made clear that he was not returning him to the US.

Bodycam video of 2022 traffic stop released

In early May, Tennessee state law enforcement released a video of a November 2022 traffic stop involving Abrego Garcia – an incident that US officials argue supports their claims that Abrego Garcia was a member of MS-13 and involved in human trafficking.

The video showed Abrego Garcia being stopped for speeding. When asked about other passengers in the car, Abrego Garcia tells the trooper he and the others are workers returning from a construction project in St. Louis, Missouri.

When the trooper asked for his documents, Abrego Garcia explains in the video that his driver’s license was expired and that he is waiting for immigration documents to renew it. He tells the officer the vehicle, which had a Texas license plate, belonged to his boss.

The trooper then searches the car with a police canine. They do not appear to find anything suspicious, according to the video.

Abrego Garcia was not detained during the stop and no charges were filed.

Friday’s release and charges

Nearly three months after he was deported, Abrego Garcia on Friday returned to the US to face federal criminal charges.

Abrego Garcia has been indicted on two criminal counts in the Middle District of Tennessee: conspiracy to unlawfully transport illegal aliens for financial gain and unlawful transportation of illegal aliens for financial gain.

Trump administration officials pointed to the charges as justifying their effort to remove Abrego Garcia from the United States.

Meanwhile, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, an attorney for Abrego Garcia, accused the Trump administration of “playing games” with the legal system and said his client should appear in immigration court, not criminal court.

“The government disappeared Kilmar to a foreign prison in violation of a court order. Now, after months of delay and secrecy, they’re bringing him back, not to correct their error but to prosecute him. This shows that they were playing games with the court all along,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said in a statement to CNN. “Due process means the chance to defend yourself before you’re punished, not after. This is an abuse of power, not justice.”

Abrego Garcia will be in custody for at least a week, followed by an arraignment and detention hearing, the Associated Press reported.

