Maryland enshrines access to abortion in state constitution after voters approve amendment

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed a proclamation enshrining access to abortion into the state's constitution after voters approved ballot question 1 in the 2024 election.

About 76% of voters were in favor of the constitutional amendment, according to the Associated Press.

Despite a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion has remained legal in Maryland.

According to the governor, the constitutional amendment “provides the highest level of protection of abortion rights.”

The amendment also protects patients and healthcare providers from criminal charges that are imposed by abortion bans in other states and guarantees access to birth control.

“Since day one of my administration, I have made clear my support for a woman’s right to choose,” Gov. Moore said. “In November, Marylanders voted overwhelmingly in favor of aligning Maryland’s constitution with our values. This amendment ensures that future generations of Marylanders will have the same reproductive rights Marylanders have today—no matter who is in office.”

Gov. Moore previously took action to protect abortion rights by expanding access to contraceptive care in underserved communities and stockpiling reproductive health medication.

Abortion in Maryland

Abortion rights were a hot topic during the 2024 election cycle, as a total of 10 states voted on reproductive health through ballot measures.

Following the passage of Ballot Question 1, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said he would continue to protect reproductive rights by asking the governor and General Assembly to establish a litigation team to respond to any federal actions or policies.

In February 2024, Gov. Moore said $15.6 million in investments would be used to increase protections for reproductive freedoms.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore received $10.6 million for the state’s Abortion Car Clinical Training Program and about $5 million was set aside to increase Medicaid provider’s reimbursements for abortion care.

Abortion ban impact

According to new research, thousands of Americans who live in parts of the country with strict abortion bans are deciding to leave those states, CBS News reported in early January.

Two years after the 2022 Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 13 states with strict abortion bans collectively lost 36,000 residents per quarter. The analysis found the state impact is larger among single-person households.

