Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » 2 dead, three injured…

2 dead, three injured in multivehicle Hagerstown crash involving 4 tractor-trailers

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

September 2, 2023, 5:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A multivehicle crash along I-81 in Washington County, Md. on Sept. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Skytrak7)
Courtesy Skytrak7
A multivehicle crash along I-81 in Washington County, Md. on Sept. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Skytrak7)
Courtesy Skytrak7
A multivehicle crash along I-81 in Washington County, Md. on Sept. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Skytrak7)
Courtesy Skytrak7
A multivehicle crash along I-81 in Washington County, Md. on Sept. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Skytrak7)
Courtesy Skytrak7
A multivehicle crash along I-81 in Washington County, Md. on Sept. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Skytrak7)
Courtesy Skytrak7
A multivehicle crash along I-81 in Washington County, Md. on Sept. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Skytrak7)
Courtesy Skytrak7
A multivehicle crash along I-81 in Washington County, Md. on Sept. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Skytrak7)
Courtesy Skytrak7
(1/7)

Two people are dead and three others injured after a Friday morning crash on southbound Interstate 81 in Washington County, Maryland, involving four tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles, Maryland State Police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Tahoe struck the back of a tractor-trailer that had started to brake due to traffic, causing a chain-reaction crash between three more tractor-trailers and a pickup truck just before 9:40 a.m.

Wesley Merrick, 55, and Alicia Eve Cornell, 46, both of Wellsville, New York, driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Tahoe involved in the crash, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Two additional passengers in the Tahoe, Wesley’s wife Carrie Merrick, 49, and Kevin Dye, 59, were injured in the crash and transported to separate medical facilities.

A third person and driver of one of the tractor-trailers involved in the crash, Darrin Wayne Shank, Jr., 55, of Williamsport, Maryland, was hospitalized with injuries.

Southbound I-81 in Washington County was closed as Friday night as Maryland State Police continued their investigation.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up