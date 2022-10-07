Maryland court hears arguments on mail-in ballot counting

Judges on Maryland’s highest court had a lot of questions for a lawyer who contends it would be unconstitutional for them to let mail-in ballots be counted earlier than the law currently allows.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Judges on Maryland’s highest court had a lot of questions for a lawyer who contends it would be unconstitutional for them to let mail-in ballots be counted earlier than the law currently allows. The Court of Appeals heard arguments Friday as the judges weigh a legal challenge to a lower court’s ruling to allow the earlier counting. Attorney C. Edward Hartman is arguing against the earlier ballot count. He told the Court of Appeals that it was up to the General Assembly to change the law, not the courts.

