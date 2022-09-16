Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | EPL resumes with tributes to queen | Wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours
Home » Maryland News » Police: Md. school bus…

Police: Md. school bus driver showed signs of impairment after crash

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 4:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ELDERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a school bus driver was arrested after she showed signs of impairment at the scene of a crash.

Police say troopers were called to state Route 32 in the Eldersburg area Thursday afternoon for a report of a crash involving a school bus.

Troopers’ investigation found that the bus was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, the bus went off the road and hit multiple telephone poles.

No students were aboard the bus when the crash occurred.

As troopers spoke to the driver, police say they observed signs of impairment and she was arrested.

Charges are pending results of a blood analysis.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Maryland News

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up