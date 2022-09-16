Police: Md. school bus driver showed signs of impairment after crash

Maryland State Police say a school bus driver was arrested after she showed signs of impairment at the scene of a crash.

Police say troopers were called to state Route 32 in the Eldersburg area Thursday afternoon for a report of a crash involving a school bus.

Troopers’ investigation found that the bus was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, the bus went off the road and hit multiple telephone poles.

No students were aboard the bus when the crash occurred.

As troopers spoke to the driver, police say they observed signs of impairment and she was arrested.

Charges are pending results of a blood analysis.

