Officials: Man who pointed gun at Md. officers fatally shot

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland say a police officer fatally shot a man who pointed a handgun at officers.

The Attorney General’s office says Riverdale Park Police officers were called to a home on Oglethorpe Street on Monday for a report of a suicidal man with access to firearms.

Officers spoke with the man at the front door of the home and followed when the man retreated to an upstairs bedroom. In the bedroom, officials say the man pointed a gun at officers and one officer fired, striking the man.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Attorney General’s office’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating the shooting.

