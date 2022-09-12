Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives' | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
Officials: Fatal shooting of Md. family of 5 was murder-suicide

The Associated Press

September 12, 2022, 2:57 PM

ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland say the fatal shooting of a couple and their three children at their home last week is considered a murder-suicide.

The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the investigation is continuing into the deaths of Marcus and Tara Milligan and their children: Teresa, Nora and Finn.

The sheriff’s office says a man called 911 on Friday morning to report that three children and a woman had been fatally shot and he planned to kill himself.

Deputies arrived at the Elk Mills home to find the five family members dead.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes says Marcus Milligan killed the others, then himself. He says investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the shootings and the motive.

