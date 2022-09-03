Maryland court was 1 vote short of rejecting legislative map

Maryland’s highest court was one vote away from rejecting a map of state legislative districts last April.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s highest court was one vote away from rejecting a map of state legislative districts last April.

The Baltimore Sun reports that rejecting the map could have further delayed the state’s July 19 primary. In April, the Maryland Court of Appeals rejected complaints by Republican politicians and voters that a map of state House and Senate districts violated the state’s constitution.

At the time, the court issued a five-page order and said it would give its reasons later in an opinion.

That opinion was released Wednesday.

It showed that three of the seven judges opposed the majority ruling written by Senior Judge Robert McDonald.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.