Hogan leading economic development trip to Korea, Japan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is leading an economic development trip to Korea and Japan.

Hogan announced Thursday that he will take the trip from Sept. 12-24.

He says it will include diplomatic engagements and economic announcements.

The term-limited governor noted that his administration’s first overseas trade mission in 2015 included stops in Korea and Japan.

He says for eight years his administration has worked to expand partnerships with key allies.

It will be the seventh and final overseas economic development mission of his two terms in office.

