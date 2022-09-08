RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia | Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant | Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices
Hogan leading economic development trip to Korea, Japan

The Associated Press

September 8, 2022, 5:10 PM

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is leading an economic development trip to Korea and Japan.

Hogan announced Thursday that he will take the trip from Sept. 12-24.

He says it will include diplomatic engagements and economic announcements.

The term-limited governor noted that his administration’s first overseas trade mission in 2015 included stops in Korea and Japan.

He says for eight years his administration has worked to expand partnerships with key allies.

It will be the seventh and final overseas economic development mission of his two terms in office.

Related Categories:

Asia News | Local News | Maryland News | World News

Tags:

larry hogan

