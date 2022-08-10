WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Md. police reform advocates call for meeting on new regulations

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 6:07 PM

Advocates for police reform in Maryland say greater transparency is needed before the state settles on any eligibility requirements regarding who can serve on local police accountability boards.

Advocates held a news conference Tuesday to criticize regulations proposed by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission for police accountability boards and administrative charging committees.

Members of the Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability spoke in front of the State House to urge the legislature’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review to call a public hearing to increase transparency about the proposals and give the public to chance to comment.

