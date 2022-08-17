Maryland woman indicted on capital charge in Alabama killing

A Maryland woman was indicted on a capital murder charge in the killing of an Alabama woman who was found dead in a home earlier this year.

Records show 40-year-old Diana Lynne Rogers of Mount Airy, Maryland, faces a potential death penalty if convicted in the slaying of 58-year-old Diane Crane Defoor of Athens. Defoor was stabbed and beaten with a wooden bowl after someone entered her home.

Attorneys representing Rogers have asked a court for orders to protect evidence found at the scene including a bloody roll of paper towels, blood splatters, a cigarette butt, a can of baby formula and a vodka bottle.

