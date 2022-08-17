WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Explosions rock Crimea | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Home » Maryland News » Maryland woman indicted on…

Maryland woman indicted on capital charge in Alabama killing

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 2:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A Maryland woman was indicted on a capital murder charge in the killing of an Alabama woman who was found dead in a home earlier this year.

Records show 40-year-old Diana Lynne Rogers of Mount Airy, Maryland, faces a potential death penalty if convicted in the slaying of 58-year-old Diane Crane Defoor of Athens. Defoor was stabbed and beaten with a wooden bowl after someone entered her home.

Attorneys representing Rogers have asked a court for orders to protect evidence found at the scene including a bloody roll of paper towels, blood splatters, a cigarette butt, a can of baby formula and a vodka bottle.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Tags:

mount airy

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as latest consolidation plan comes into focus

Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months

GSA’s Zvenyach leaving federal service

Army once again delays newest release of its pay and personnel system overhaul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up