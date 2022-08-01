Maryland panel extends deadlines related July’s primary

The Maryland State Board of Elections has extended three deadlines related to last month's primary because it was delayed by three weeks.

The board voted Monday to extend the deadline for a candidate to decline a nomination until Aug. 16. In addition, the board voted to extend a previous deadline of Aug. 15 to remove a candidate’s name from the ballot because of a candidate’s death or disqualification to Aug. 16.

The board also voted to extend the deadline to fill a vacancy caused by someone declining a nomination or a death or disqualification from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19.

