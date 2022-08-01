WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Maryland panel extends deadlines related July’s primary

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 7:58 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State Board of Elections has extended three deadlines related to last month’s primary because it was delayed by three weeks.

The board voted Monday to extend the deadline for a candidate to decline a nomination until Aug. 16. In addition, the board voted to extend a previous deadline of Aug. 15 to remove a candidate’s name from the ballot because of a candidate’s death or disqualification to Aug. 16.

The board also voted to extend the deadline to fill a vacancy caused by someone declining a nomination or a death or disqualification from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19.

