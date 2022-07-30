WAR IN UKRAINE: Red Cross requests access to prison after POWS die | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | US finds it's hard to shun Russia | Zelenskyy visits port
New interim Phoenix police chief oversaw reform in Baltimore

The Associated Press

July 30, 2022, 3:18 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — A law enforcement official overseeing police reform in Baltimore has been tapped to lead the Phoenix Police Department.

Michael Sullivan will join the Phoenix agency in September as interim chief. He’s expected to serve up to two years while Phoenix searches for a permanent chief. Current Chief Jeri Williams is retiring.

The Phoenix Police Department has been the subject of a wide-ranging federal civil rights investigation. City Manager Jeff Barton noted Sullivan’s work in overseeing police reform in Baltimore when he announced his hiring in Phoenix this week.

Baltimore has been under federal oversight since 2017 after the U.S. Justice Department released a scathing report detailing longstanding patterns of racial profiling and excessive force.

