Meet this ‘crabby’ Maryland TikTok star

A Maryland crabber and captain has become famous for more than what he pulls out of the water.

Luke McFadden grew up in Pasadena Maryland, and with some 1.1 million followers, he’s also TikTok famous.

“I never even considered a million followers,” McFadden said.

He started making TikTok videos to help people understand how their food gets from water to table, and soon, his videos started garnering attention.

His fame has helped his business a lot.

“I’d say 98% of my business is all people from TikTok, or connected to that somehow,” he said.

McFadden, 26, been crabbing since he graduated from high school. He has made enough money now to buy some land, where he sells his catch from the week over the weekend.

It’s not just crab-lovers who might enjoy his videos. He said people often comment that what they like is him, his story and his authenticity. “It’s real life, you know people watch me not only prevail but fail.”

