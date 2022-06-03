Explicit coin with Md. State Police logo concerns Black troopers

A challenge coin inscribed with the Maryland State Police logo along with graphic imagery and offensive language has some troopers concerned that it's a potential response to racial discrimination allegations.

The Baltimore Sun reports that photos of the coin obtained by the newspaper show the state police insignia with images of female anatomy and references to people being offended.

Challenge coins are tokens that people in organizations such as law enforcement collect to commemorate events or membership.

Maryland State Police say they’re investigating, but haven’t identified the person responsible.

Randallstown NAACP branch President Ryan Coleman says he has heard from troopers who saw the coin as part of an attempt to “downplay the plight of minority and women troopers.”

