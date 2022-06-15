Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news
15-year-old boy charged with arson in Maryland barn fire

The Associated Press

June 20, 2022, 11:42 AM

PYLESVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland fire officials say they’ve charged a 15-year-old boy with arson after a large barn fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters were dispatched to Onion Road in Pylesville around 12:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a 50-foot by 100-foot barn ablaze.

Officials say the barn and its contents are considered a complete loss with damages estimated to be over $750,000.

Investigators determined that the fire was set intentionally and charged the teen with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, and malicious destruction of property.

The teen was released to the custody of his parents and referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

