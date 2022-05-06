Police: Off-duty officer involved in shooting that injured 2

Two people were injured in a shooting that involved an off-duty Maryland police officer, officials said.

PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two people were injured in a shooting that involved an off-duty Maryland police officer, officials said.

Baltimore County police officers were called to Deanwood Road in the Parkville area around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday for a report of shots fired, the department said in a news release. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospitals.

Detectives identified a person involved in the shooting as an off-duty officer with the Montgomery County division of Maryland-National Capital Park Police. County police say the officer was not shot.

Police said Friday that the two injured people remain in the hospital.

The officer was treated and released for injuries and is on routine administrative leave, park police said in a statement.

