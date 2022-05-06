RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Home » Maryland News » Police: Off-duty officer involved…

Police: Off-duty officer involved in shooting that injured 2

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 5:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two people were injured in a shooting that involved an off-duty Maryland police officer, officials said.

Baltimore County police officers were called to Deanwood Road in the Parkville area around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday for a report of shots fired, the department said in a news release. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospitals.

Detectives identified a person involved in the shooting as an off-duty officer with the Montgomery County division of Maryland-National Capital Park Police. County police say the officer was not shot.

Police said Friday that the two injured people remain in the hospital.

The officer was treated and released for injuries and is on routine administrative leave, park police said in a statement.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Maryland News

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

National Capital Planning Commission's equity plan calls for stronger project site considerations

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up