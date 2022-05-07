RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Man pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M from Maryland company

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 12:19 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to the theft of more than $1.8 million from the Maryland company where he worked.

U.S. Attorney Erek Barron says in a news release that Duane G. Larmore of Salisbury, Maryland, pleaded guilty on Friday to wire fraud conspiracy and to aggravated identity theft.

Larmore’s plea agreement said that from mid-September 2016 through about March 2020, Larmore conspired with others to steal more than $1.8 million from Shore Appliance Connection, where he was an employee in charge of maintaining the books and records.

