Hogan vetoes 18 bills, including ballot signature measure

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced vetoes of 18 bills, including a measure that would have allowed voters who forget to sign their mail-in ballot to do so after mailing to get it counted. The Republican governor also vetoed a bill that would have allowed union dues to be tax deductible, as well as a bill that would have stayed eviction proceedings against tenants who could show they are awaiting a determination about rental assistance. The Maryland General Assembly won’t have the chance to override these vetoes when they convene in January, because it is the last year of the term.

