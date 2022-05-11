RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | US, Western Europe fret over uncertainty | Russia's words of protest about Warsaw incident
Home » Maryland News » Former Maryland priest gets…

Former Maryland priest gets 22 years for abuse

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 7:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A former Maryland priest has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison followed by lifetime supervised release for coercion and enticement of a child he met through the church to engage in illegal sexual activity.

U.S. Attorney Erek Barron announced Wednesday that Fernando Cristancho, who served as a priest from 1999 to 2002 at St. Ignatius Church in Hickory, also admitted producing nude images of four other children.

Upon his release, Cristancho must register as a sex offender.

A statement posted on the archdiocese’s website says Cristancho has not been permitted to function as a priest in the archdiocese since 2002 when he refused an assignment to another parish.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

State Department's future of work starts with accessibility

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up