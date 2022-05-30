RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Home » Maryland News » Candidate for Maryland governor…

Candidate for Maryland governor tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 4:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Wes Moore, a Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland, has announced that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Moore, who is seeking the Democratic party’s nomination, revealed on Twitter Monday that he is infected but asymptomatic. He said he is isolating and working from home. Moore was the chief executive officer of the Robin Hood Foundation, an anti-poverty non-profit, from 2017 to 2021. He is perhaps best known as the author of the best-selling 2010 non-fiction book, “The Other Wes Moore.” It’s a story of two men with the same name whose lives followed different trajectories.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

Tags:

wes moore

TSA hiring DEI chief to help tackle lack of diversity among senior ranks

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up