Candidate for Maryland governor tests positive for COVID-19

Wes Moore, a Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland, has announced that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Wes Moore, a Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland, has announced that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Moore, who is seeking the Democratic party’s nomination, revealed on Twitter Monday that he is infected but asymptomatic. He said he is isolating and working from home. Moore was the chief executive officer of the Robin Hood Foundation, an anti-poverty non-profit, from 2017 to 2021. He is perhaps best known as the author of the best-selling 2010 non-fiction book, “The Other Wes Moore.” It’s a story of two men with the same name whose lives followed different trajectories.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.