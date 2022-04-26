Officials: Man killed in shootout with trooper, deputy

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials say a man was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with a…

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials say a man was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy on the Eastern Shore. The Attorney General’s Office says Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Westover convenience store Monday after a 911 caller reported that a man pointed a handgun at him and demanded money. A deputy in the Princess Anne area approached a man who matched the 911 caller’s description. Officials say the deputy and the man both fired and the man fled. When responding officers found the man, officials say he fired again and was struck when a trooper and sheriff’s deputy returned fire. The man was taken to a hospital, where officials say he later died.

