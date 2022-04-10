Maryland State Police investigate suspected road rage shooting in Hanover

A shooting along Interstate 295 in Anne Arundel County is being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

The incident happened after 3:40 p.m. on Sunday in Hanover, Maryland.

Police said the victim was driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu at the time of the incident when they believe the driver of a grey sedan was seen shooting at the victim’s vehicle. Maryland officers also said two witnesses to the incident described it as what appeared to be road rage.

The man was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds and is stable.

Maryland State Police investigators were on the scene along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, shutting down and diverting traffic for over four hours.