Maryland State Police investigate suspected road rage shooting in Hanover

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 10, 2022, 9:04 PM

A shooting along MD-295 in Anne Arundel County is being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

The incident happened after 3:40 p.m. on Sunday in Hanover, Maryland.

Police said the victim was driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu at the time of the incident when they believe the driver of a grey sedan was seen shooting at the victim’s vehicle. Maryland officers also said two witnesses to the incident described it as what appeared to be road rage.

The man was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds and is stable.

Maryland State Police investigators were on the scene along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, shutting down and diverting traffic for over four hours.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

