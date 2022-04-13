RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden approves $800M in aid for Ukraine | Detention of oligarch angers Moscow | Justice for sexual violence victims | Photos
Lawyers argue over Maryland state legislative map challenge

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 4:50 PM

Lawyers in Maryland are again arguing over the drawing of political boundaries.

Attorneys made arguments on Wednesday in the state’s highest court over the constitutionality of the state’s legislative map for the General Assembly’s 188 seats.

A special magistrate in the case recommended earlier this month that the Democrat-backed map should be left alone, but lawyers representing plaintiffs are taking exception to those recommendations.

They are arguing that districts in the middle of the state are not compact and should be changed.

An assistant attorney general who is defending the map says that alone doesn’t provide compelling evidence that the constitution has been violated.

