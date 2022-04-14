RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Russia's Black Sea flagship sinks | Pressure on US to give Ukraine intelligence | UN chief says Mariupol is starving | Photos
Laura Neuman decides not to run for governor of Maryland

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 5:19 PM

Former Anne Arundel County Executive Laura Neuman says she has decided not to run for governor and is endorsing Comptroller Peter Franchot in the Democratic primary.

Neuman made the announcement on Thursday.

She was the only woman running in the crowded Democratic primary. Neuman, a former Republican who later changed her party affiliation, says Franchot has been a life-long advocate for working families, from fighting for better infrastructure and educational outcomes in schools, to being a champion for minority and women-owned businesses.

The candidate filing deadline is 9 p.m. Friday. The primary is July 19.

