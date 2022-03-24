RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden promises new Ukraine aid | Md. teacher helps family that fled Ukraine | Hopes of returning wane | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Maryland man admits to ghost gun shooting at Secret Service

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 6:30 PM

Federal prosecutors say a Maryland man has pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon after using a ghost gun to shoot at Secret Service security guards.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that Jeremiah Peter Watson also pleaded guilty to using, carrying and brandishing a firearm in relation to a violent crime.

When police identified his home from his license plate, they searched his residence and found a privately made handgun without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun.

Watson will be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison under a plea agreement, if a federal judge approves.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

