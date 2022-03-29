RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Maryland lawmakers pass bill to ban ‘ghost guns’

The Associated Press

March 29, 2022, 4:46 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has approved a measure to ban so-called ghost guns, which don’t have serial numbers. The House gave the measure final passage 92-41 on Tuesday, sending it to Gov. Larry Hogan. Under the measure, guns made after Oct. 22, 1968, will have to have a serial number on them. A spokesman says the governor will consider this legislation, but “he continues to call on the General Assembly to take action to hold those who use guns to commit violent crimes accountable.” Attorney General Brian Frosh says the measure will save lives. He says untraceable firearms are easily bought on the internet without a background check, making them easily accessible to those ineligible to own a firearm. 

