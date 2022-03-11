Maryland House passes abortion rights constitution amendment

The Maryland House has voted to enshrine the right to abortion in the state’s constitution and for a separate bill to broaden access to providers.

The House voted 93-42 on Friday for the constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights.

If approved by the Senate, voters would have the final say in November.

The House also voted 89-47 for a separate bill to increase the number of qualified abortion providers in the state.

The measure would remove a legal restriction that prevents nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants from providing abortions.

