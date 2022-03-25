RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » Maryland News » Maryland governor submits $292M…

Maryland governor submits $292M supplemental budget

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 2:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gov. Larry Hogan has submitted a supplemental budget of about $292 million to the General Assembly.

The budget submitted Friday includes $210 million to provide 4% rate increases for health care and disability service providers.

It will increase pay for providers in the fields of behavioral health, developmental disabilities, Medicaid, foster care and private schools that serve children with disabilities.

The money is in addition to rate increases provided in the governor’s original budget for the next fiscal year.

Most providers will see overall rate increases between 7.5% and 8%.

The supplemental budget also includes $45 million for crime-fighting initiatives Hogan announced Thursday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

White House ‘driving fast’ to issue software security guidance for agencies

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

Air Force offers medical, legal help as states clamp down on trans and LGBTQ+ children

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up