Maryland governor submits $292M supplemental budget

Gov. Larry Hogan has submitted a supplemental budget of about $292 million to the General Assembly.

The budget submitted Friday includes $210 million to provide 4% rate increases for health care and disability service providers.

It will increase pay for providers in the fields of behavioral health, developmental disabilities, Medicaid, foster care and private schools that serve children with disabilities.

The money is in addition to rate increases provided in the governor’s original budget for the next fiscal year.

Most providers will see overall rate increases between 7.5% and 8%.

The supplemental budget also includes $45 million for crime-fighting initiatives Hogan announced Thursday.

