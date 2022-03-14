RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | Peace talks resume | How to help
Home » Maryland News » Maryland Democratic Party official…

Maryland Democratic Party official resigns over email

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 3:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland Democratic Party official and longtime party donor has resigned after an email she sent questioning the electability of Black candidates in the state’s governor’s race. Barbara Goldberg Goldman, who was the deputy treasurer for the party in Maryland, has tendered her resignation, and the head of the state’s party announced Monday she has accepted it. Yvette Lewis wrote in a statement that the party does not condone or support the comments in her email. She also wrote that the comments do not represent the values of the Maryland Democratic Party.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up