Maryland Democratic Party official resigns over email

A Maryland Democratic Party official and longtime party donor has resigned after an email she sent questioning the electability of Black candidates in the state’s governor’s race.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland Democratic Party official and longtime party donor has resigned after an email she sent questioning the electability of Black candidates in the state’s governor’s race. Barbara Goldberg Goldman, who was the deputy treasurer for the party in Maryland, has tendered her resignation, and the head of the state’s party announced Monday she has accepted it. Yvette Lewis wrote in a statement that the party does not condone or support the comments in her email. She also wrote that the comments do not represent the values of the Maryland Democratic Party.

