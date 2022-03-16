RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Maryland budget plans $800M for future education plan costs

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 2:35 PM

Maryland lawmakers are planning to set aside $800 million to pay costs in future years for the state’s sweeping education reform law known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

As the Maryland Senate nears a vote on the state budget measure for the next fiscal year, Sen. Guy Guzzone said Wednesday the decision was made in recognition of last week’s announcement that revenues are projected to be $1.6 billion higher than previously estimated.

The budget bill now before the Senate also sets aside $350 million for tax relief.

That provision remains to be decided before the General Assembly’s scheduled adjournment April 11.

