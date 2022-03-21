RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
Maryland announces new voting deadlines after primary delay

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 11:58 AM

Maryland’s elections administrator has announced new deadlines for registering to vote and to request a mail-in ballot after the state’s highest court moved the primary to July 19.

Linda Lamone announced Monday that the deadline to register to vote is June 28.

The new deadline to request a mail-in ballot is July 12 for voters who want to receive their ballot in the mail.

Early voting will now start on July 7 and end on July 14.

Lamone says the state elections board continues to work with the local election officials to review any possible logistical issues resulting from the change.

