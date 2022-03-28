Hogan, lawmakers, announce agreement on $1.86B in tax relief

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and leaders in the legislature have reached a $1.86 billion agreement for tax relief over five years for retirees, small businesses and low-income families.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and leaders in the legislature have reached a $1.86 billion agreement for tax relief over five years for retirees, small businesses and low-income families. Officials announced Monday that when combined with a recently enacted gas tax suspension, the legislative session will deliver nearly $2 billion in tax relief. The Republican governor called the bipartisan deal “the largest tax cut package in state history with major and long-overdue relief for Maryland’s retirees.” The tax relief agreement comes at a time when the state has billions of dollars in surplus that has resulted from enormous federal aid to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

