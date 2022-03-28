RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation | How to help
Home » Maryland News » Hogan, lawmakers, announce agreement…

Hogan, lawmakers, announce agreement on $1.86B in tax relief

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 3:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and leaders in the legislature have reached a $1.86 billion agreement for tax relief over five years for retirees, small businesses and low-income families. Officials announced Monday that when combined with a recently enacted gas tax suspension, the legislative session will deliver nearly $2 billion in tax relief. The Republican governor called the bipartisan deal “the largest tax cut package in state history with major and long-overdue relief for Maryland’s retirees.” The tax relief agreement comes at a time when the state has billions of dollars in surplus that has resulted from enormous federal aid to address the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

On April 4, say goodbye to DUNS and hello to UEI

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up