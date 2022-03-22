RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 6:40 PM

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz to be the state’s next governor.

Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed her Tuesday in Annapolis.

Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination in a primary against three other candidates.

Hogan is a popular two-term Republican in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Schulz is a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates who represented Frederick County from January of 2011 to January of 2015.

She also served as head of the state’s labor department and as the chief of the commerce department in Hogan’s administration.

