Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz to be the state's next governor.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz to be the state’s next governor.

Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed her Tuesday in Annapolis.

Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination in a primary against three other candidates.

Hogan is a popular two-term Republican in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Schulz is a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates who represented Frederick County from January of 2011 to January of 2015.

She also served as head of the state’s labor department and as the chief of the commerce department in Hogan’s administration.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.