Gas tax suspension for 30 days advancing in Maryland

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 2:47 PM

A measure to suspend Maryland’s gas tax for 30 days is moving forward in the legislature.

Both the Maryland House and Senate voted unanimously for legislation Thursday.

A final vote is expected this week to send the measure to Gov. Larry Hogan, who supports the legislation. It would suspend Maryland’s gas tax of 36 cents a gallon for 30 days.

A driver of a vehicle with a 12-gallon tank would save about $4.32 a fill-up.

While the bill has unanimous support, some lawmakers said they would prefer the tax break to last longer by another couple of months.

